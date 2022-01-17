Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,299,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $254.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of -0.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

