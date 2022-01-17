Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

OTEX opened at $47.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

