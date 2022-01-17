Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.23 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $236.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

