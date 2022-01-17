Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,539,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $427.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.34. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

