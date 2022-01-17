Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 1,692.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 152.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 136.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229,576 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMC opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,654 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,634 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

