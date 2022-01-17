Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of ExlService worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock worth $5,674,860 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ExlService stock opened at $129.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.