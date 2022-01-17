Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Editas Medicine worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.