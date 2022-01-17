Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Hostess Brands worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,656,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

