Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Syneos Health stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.