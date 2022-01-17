Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,785,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,011,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,549,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of BBWI opened at $55.83 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

