Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.17% of Lakeland Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

