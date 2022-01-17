Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

