Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,697 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

