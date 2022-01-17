Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,732 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 132.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 208.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 909,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 614,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.