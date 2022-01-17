Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $136,385.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $136,385.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.07615341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.00 or 0.99949736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

