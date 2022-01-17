Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,648 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises about 1.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.14% of Skyline Champion worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.24. 457,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,770. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

