Small Love Potion Achieves Market Capitalization of $147.59 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

