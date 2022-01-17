SMART Global Stock to Split on Wednesday, February 2nd (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SGH opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. SMART Global has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays increased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 73,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 16.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 521.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $550,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

