Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00013888 BTC on exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $29.76 million and approximately $104,214.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

