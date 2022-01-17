Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 484.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,695,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Snap-on by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $220.13 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.