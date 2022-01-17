Snap One Holdings Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
SNPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
SNPO opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
