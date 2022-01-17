Snap One Holdings Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

SNPO opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

