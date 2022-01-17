Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $933.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce sales of $933.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $958.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $918.42 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $513.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

