Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in December

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of SDXOF stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

