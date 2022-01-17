Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 688,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sohu.com stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 212,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,620. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $675.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
