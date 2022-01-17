Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 688,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sohu.com stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 212,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,620. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $675.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 329,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

