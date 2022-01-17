Solrise Finance (SLRS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $803,684.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $23.25 million and $803,684.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.53 or 0.07560105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.56 or 0.99897871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 49,207,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

