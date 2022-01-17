SOLVE Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $48.81 million and $789,398.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00110166 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

