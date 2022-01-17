SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0561 on Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $147.22 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

