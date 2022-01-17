South State (SSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect South State to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect South State to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSB opened at $93.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in South State by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in South State by 66.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in South State during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

