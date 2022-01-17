Spaceswap (MILK2) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07623195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.22 or 0.99721854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00068838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

