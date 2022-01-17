SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.86 and last traded at $143.93. Approximately 27,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 22,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 965.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

