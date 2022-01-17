Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00205157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042188 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00447047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

