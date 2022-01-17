Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 227.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,978 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.69% of Spectrum Brands worth $68,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 43,652 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $107.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.