Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 227.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Spectrum Brands worth $68,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Shares of SPB opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

