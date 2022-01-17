Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Sunday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

About Spheria Emerging Companies

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

