Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

SNMSF stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

