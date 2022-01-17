SPINDLE (SPD) Price Down 1.9% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $146,900.65 and approximately $33.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

