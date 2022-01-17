Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,315 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $122.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.