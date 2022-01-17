Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Down 37.7% in December

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. 90,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). Sprague Resources had a positive return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.54%.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

