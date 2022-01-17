SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 642.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $119.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

