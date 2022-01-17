Squirrel Finance Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $267,638.85 and $2,900.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 770,528 coins and its circulating supply is 770,419 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.