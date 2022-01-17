SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.04. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 61.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after buying an additional 1,928,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after buying an additional 236,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SSR Mining by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after buying an additional 136,083 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

