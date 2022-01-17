STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $59.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $230.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $294.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $295.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 432.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 34.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $75.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.74. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.