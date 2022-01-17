StableXSwap (STAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.23 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $363.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.02 or 0.99941805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00094257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00032294 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00703193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

