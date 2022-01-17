Stacks (STX) Market Cap Achieves $2.72 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004968 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $54.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293,660,342 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

