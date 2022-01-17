Stafi (FIS) Price Tops $1.01

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00208233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00443882 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00075712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00013175 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

