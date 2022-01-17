Stakinglab Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $514.40 and $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars.

