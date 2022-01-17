Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $535.40

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 535.40 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 533.40 ($7.24), with a volume of 1024413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.40 ($6.94).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.47) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 610 ($8.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.74) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 582.71 ($7.91).

The company has a market cap of £16.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 449.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.81.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.