Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $535.40

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 535.40 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 533.40 ($7.24), with a volume of 1024413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.40 ($6.94).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.47) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 610 ($8.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.74) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 582.71 ($7.91).

The company has a market cap of £16.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 449.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

