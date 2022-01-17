Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Cap Reaches $121.79 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $121.79 million and $3.54 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

