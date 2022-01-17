Starlink 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.39 Million (STARL)

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $271.26 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starlink has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.07607162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.02 or 0.99901860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

