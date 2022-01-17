State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.54 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,004,192 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 249,618 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Microsoft worth $2,538,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

